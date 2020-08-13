‘I was scared’: Family grateful to have safely evacuated from Mosier Creek Fire

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Mosier Creek Fire is burning about 800 acres in the Columbia River Gorge as of 8:00 p.m. on August 13. The fire is threatening homes and hundreds of people are under evacuation orders. Fire officials confirmed that at least four structures have been destroyed.
Among them, the Maus family, who said they only had minutes to get out safely when the fire broke out on August 12.
“I raced home by the time I got there we had about five minutes to load up, birth certificates that’s about all the time we had to grab,” July Maus said.
Story: https://t.co/rRoq1KQj0A https://t.co/GCfe3CW98W— Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) August 14, 2020
Four generations lived on their property. July’s parents lived there for 13 years and she and her family moved there as well about two years ago. She said it was one of the worst moments of her life.
“I was scared, I couldn’t think of anything but getting out of there,” she said.
Her children helped grab what they could and got everyone out safely.
“We had about five minutes to get pretty much the dogs and ourselves,” Ezra Maus said.
The family returned to find nothing but charred memories and scorched earth in the place they once called home.
“Puddles of melted metal and there’s nothing left of my parents’ house, nothing. Ashes. Ashes and burned up cars,” July said.
But even through the destruction and devastation the family is holding on to hope, thankful to have made it out safely.
“Everything is gone except our pickle ball court which was fine but um all of our trailers are completely destroyed,” Doran Maus said.
Jeremy Maus was at work when it happened and said he got the call from his son that his family was evacuating. He said he is extremely thankful that his family is safe.
“All that matters Is that we’re alive, nobody died. It could have been a lot worse,” Jeremy Maus said.
Friends and neighbors have set up a GoFundMe and have raised thousands for the family in less than 24 hours.
“It means a lot more than we can say. We’re just grateful for what we have, and we know we have people that have got our backs,” Jeremy said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.