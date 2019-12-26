WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search efforts have resumed to find a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since she went hiking near North Plains on Sunday.
Roughly 100 people – about half trained professionals and half volunteers – gathered at the search and rescue command post at North Plains Elementary School on Thursday morning to locate Allyson Joy Watterson.
Watterson, a 20-year-old white woman who weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall, was last seen on Sunday when she went hiking with her boyfriend in a wooded area near North Plains. At some point, the two got separated and her boyfriend, identified as Benjamin Hunter Garland, hiked out of the area and was found in a truck Monday morning.
Garland was arrested and is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail for charges that are unrelated to Watterson's disappearance. He is scheduled to appear in court 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Watterson’s parents spoke Thursday morning to thank all those involved in the search and for support from community members.
“We want this to keep going until we find Allyson,” Watterson’s father Alan said.
Misty, Watterson’s mother, was emotional when she spoke about her daughter as a “special person.”
“I will do anything to get her home, anything” said Misty.
Deputy Tony Morris, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinator, said thanks to Thursday’s weather, new resources are being utilized including drones. The sheriff’s office has also requested helicopters and crews from the National Guard.
The search area does not have designated trails. Instead, it is mostly rural private properties, so owners have had to be contacted to grant permission for searchers to enter those lands.
The terrain is heavily wooded, with large bushes and some steep areas which have been challenging for crews over the past two days.
Watterson was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack. While she has naturally brown hair, it is currently teal colored.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Watterson’s location to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
