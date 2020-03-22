‘I wish everyone would take it seriously’: Woman says grandfather at Lebanon nursing home battling COVID-19

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A veteran from a Lebanon nursing home died Sunday from COVID-19. He was one of 14 cases at that facility.
Another man there, 97-year-old Richard Larcell, is also battling coronavirus. FOX 12 spoke with Larcell’s granddaughter on Sunday.
A photo shows Larcell, a World War II veteran, and one of his granddaughters, who is standing outside the nursing home and holding a sign that says, “Hi Grandpa, we miss you, we wish we could come visit you. We love you.”
Larcell’s granddaughter, Shannon Parker, says Larcell has four kids, eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids.
He tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after moving into the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Although he’s doing OK at the moment, he does have a fever, and the family is taking this day by day.
Because of quarantine, Parker’s family really can’t see or speak with him right now. She says that, by far, is the worst part.
“It just makes me sad, ‘cause it’s one thing to have a health problem. It’s sad we can’t talk to him like person-to-person,” Parker said. “I wish everyone would take it seriously… He fought for our county, our way of fighting is staying home and staying healthy.”
Parker says her grandfather enlisted when he was 17-years-old, was in the Army for more than six years, and brought back many medals after fighting in World War II.
Her main message is to take this virus seriously, for people like her grandfather. Parker also wants to thank all of the nurses, doctors and all the staff at the veterans’ home. She says they’re working nonstop and doing an excellent job.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
