PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Ice Cube will headline the annual Boo Bomb concert in Portland.
JAM’N 107.5 announced the lineup Tuesday for its Halloween throwback show.
Ice Cube will take the stage at the Moda Center on Oct. 19 for Boo Bomb 6.
Other announced acts include E-40, Ginuwine, Baby Bash and Zapp. More performers are expected to be announced between now and the show.
Geoff Owens, program director for iHeartMedia’s JAM’N 107.5, said he’s wanted to get Ice Cube involved in the annual concert for years.
Tickets will be available through a pre-sale on ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. May 30. Listeners can sign up for the station e-mail or follow @jamn1075 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the pre-sale password.
Ticket prices are $45, $65, $75, $85, $100 and $150, plus service charges.
Fans can also listen to win tickets to Boo Bomb 6 on air and online. For more information, visit jamn1075.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.