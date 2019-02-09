‘Ice do’: Surprise snow proposal caught on camera in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – It was a perfect day for a snow-posal.
A surprise snow proposal was caught on camera by FOX 12 in Vancouver.
A La Center man brought his girlfriend of five years to the Washington State University-Vancouver campus Saturday to pop the question.
Family and friends were all bundled up in the cold and snowy conditions to watch Nathan get down on one knee to propose to Molly.
They met five years ago Saturday at WSU-Vancouver.
From the flowers to the setting and all their loved ones waiting in the wings, it took a lot of prep work for the perfect proposal.
“She said yes, that’s the most important part,” Nathan said.
