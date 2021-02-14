Ice lingering in Clackamas County as many are still without power

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - In Clackamas County, ice was still everywhere Sunday, trees were down and thousands were still without power.
“I can’t remember ever,” said Brian Ayres from Canby. “I’ve never been without power for this long.”
“We have a grill and we all huddle in one room,” he continued.
Part of a tree also landed on his roof and branches caused damage in his backyard. “It’s just never lasted this long,” said Joleen Anderson from Canby. “Usually when it starts thawing the trees are bare by midday, but we woke up this morning and still frozen as can be.”
Anderson and her husband Dave had plans to celebrate her dad’s 90th birthday. “We were going to have steak and lobster and have him over or we would go over to his house., said Joleen.
Instead, part of the day was spent driving to Tigard and back to borrow a generator for him. “So, we’re just doing what we can,” said Dave.
