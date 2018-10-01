ICE protesters on week-long march across Oregon

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Immigrant rights advocates on a week-long march across Oregon took an unexpected detour Monday to protest outside the Washington County Courthouse.
“We were marching today on Highway 18 and we got a call that two people had been detained (today) here at the Washington County courthouse, so we loaded everyone up on the bus,” said organizer Hannah Harrod with Rural Organizing Project.
About 40 people chanted on the stoop of the courthouse, holding signs and protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.
“Everybody is entitled to live with dignity and no fear within their communities,” protester Martha Verduzco said.
FOX 12 reached out to ICE officials for more information about any possible arrests, but did not hear back.
The courthouse has been a popular spot this past year for ICE agents looking to make deportation arrests. Among several arrests, ICE agents last September also mistakenly targeted a Latino courthouse employee outside the building.
The Rural Organizing Project started the week-long march Sunday at the federal prison in Sheridan, where ICE detainees are held. They will finish their walk roughly 143 miles across the state, at another ICE facility in The Dalles.
“We have wonderful people marching with us and that just makes it all a lot better, even though we get a little tired,” Verduzco said.
Protesters told FOX 12 they are walking several miles a day to raise awareness and meet people in their own communities. The demands are clear: End ICE detentions and deportations and convince Oregonians to vote “no” this November on Measure 105. The measure would repeal Oregon’s decades-old sanctuary law that forbids local law enforcement agencies from enforcing or aiding in federal immigration work and policies.
“We’re having really incredible conversations along the way, making it clear that we want ICE to stop tearing apart our communities,” Harrod said.
Marchers will be in Newberg Tuesday and in Portland on Thursday.
Supporters of Measure 105 said repealing the sanctuary law will allow local police to better work with federal authorities and make it easier to remove criminal undocumented residents from Oregon communities.
