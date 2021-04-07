ICE removes convicted rapist from United States to Mexico

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says they removed a convicted rapist and public safety threat, with multiple sexual assault convictions in Oregon, from the United States to Mexico on Tuesday.
Juan Cortez-Magdaleno, 53, is a Mexican citizen who was granted legal status in the United States in 1991. On November 10, 2004, Cortez-Magdaleno came to the attention of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers following convictions for two counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, for which he was convicted of 405 months in prison.
ERO officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Oregon Department of Corrections the same day.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, like Cortez-Magdaleno, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On March 1, the Oregon DOC transferred Cortez-Magdaleno to ICE custody and on March 31, an immigration judge ordered Cortez-Magdaleno removed to Mexico.
On Tuesday, Cortez-Magdaleno was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
But the liberals tell us ICE is bad. When do the riots and looting begin?
Good and keep him out. I support ICE for trying to keep us safe in spite of who is running (ruining) our country.
