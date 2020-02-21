ICE serves 5 more subpoenas in Oregon says: ‘it will not be governed by dangerous sanctuary laws’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement served immigration subpoenas to the Hillsboro Police Department and Oregon State Police along with the Wasco County, Clackamas County and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices on Friday.
In a statement ICE said, “it will not be governed by dangerous sanctuary laws and community leaders who put politics over public safety to interfere with our mission to remove dangerous criminal aliens from the community.”
Earlier this week, ICE served the Washington County Sheriff's Office with subpoenas in an attempt to get more information about two men - including one they say had already been released from custody.
However, the sheriff’s office says the two people remain in custody.
Under Oregon’s sanctuary laws, county and law enforcement officials cannot provide ice with non-public information about criminal aliens to federal law enforcement
Fox 12 reached out to both Washington County and Hillsboro police. They say they're reviewing the request from ICE.
Since January, ICE has issued similar immigration subpoenas in California, Denver, Connecticut and New York.
