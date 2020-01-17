HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – An Ice Storm Warning is in effect in the Columbia River Gorge and is expected to last until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service is calling the storm “significant”, and at worst, the weather service says travel could be “nearly impossible” on Interstate 84.
Ice accumulations from a quarter to half-inch are expected between Multnomah Falls and the Cascade Locks. That may not sound like much, but just a quarter of an inch is enough to make the roads too slippery to drive.
Anything more than that, and the roads only get worse, with enough ice able to knock out utilities in the area, according to officials, who say a half-inch of ice is enough to add another 500 pounds to a power line between poles.
On Thursday, I-84 was shut down eastbound between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions. Many drivers were forced to turn around and take a different route or wait out.
As temperatures warm Saturday morning, ice on the roadways should thin, meaning conditions should improve, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
