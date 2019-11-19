WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office released statements Tuesday regarding the release of a manslaughter suspect from the Washington County Jail in August.
Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez was arrested in July. Deputies said he was street racing in Aloha when he crashed into another car and killed a passenger.
He was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
Deputies said he posted bail Aug. 8. Investigators subsequently learned Maldonado-Hernandez fled to Mexico. Three people accused of helping him were arrested on charges of hindering prosecution.
On Tuesday, ICE issued a press release about the case, saying they had lodged an immigration detainer regarding Maldonado-Hernandez on July 16.
“On August 8, the jail failed to honor the detainer and released Maldonado-Hernandez back into the community he had previously victimized,” according to ICE.
ICE states their detainers ask law enforcement to notify agents in advance of a suspect being released, so ICE can take that person into custody. ICE also states they have the authority to lodge immigration detainers under federal law.
“Yet, across the United States, several jurisdictions refuse to honor detainers and instead choose to willingly release criminal offenders back into their local communities where they are free to offend,” according to ICE.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a reply Tuesday, saying, “Had ICE agents provided a valid warrant or order signed by a federal judge during that time, Mr. Maldonado-Hernandez would have remained in custody.”
The statement from Sheriff Pat Garrett said ICE detainers are, “simply put,” not lawful or enforceable in the state of Oregon, citing the ruling of a 2014 Clackamas County case.
Similar situations have arisen in Multnomah County in 2017 and 2018.
“The continuing refusal of ICE agents to provide necessary legal justification for holding people they believe are a danger to our community is the real problem, not the sheriff's office insistence on following state law,” according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office statement.
Detectives continue actively working to locate Maldonado-Hernandez.
