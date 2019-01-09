Iconic Bridal Veil Post Office closed indefinitely due to break-in, vandalism

A popular destination for brides-to-be is now closed indefinitely due to a break-in and vandalism.
The Bridal Veil Post Office is located in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area off Interstate 84. It’s been there for more than 130 years and is known for its special postmark that is popular with engaged couples.
Now, however, it’s closed.
Someone broke in Christmas Eve and tried to get into the safe. The crooks weren’t able to crack the safe, but they still broke the door and ransacked the building.
U.S. Postal Services officials said nobody’s personal information was accessed, but it’s still sad to see something like this happen to an iconic location.
“The Post Office is a treasure. I mean, it’s where everybody in this community meets, greats, leaves messages and puts up whatever is important to the community,” said Geri Canzler, a retired post master in Bridal Veil.
Canzler said the Bridal Veil Post Office has garnered nationwide attention from brides who want to send their wedding invitations with the postmark.
The Postal Service will reopen the office once the wall and safe are fixed, but there is currently no timeline for the repairs to be completed.
