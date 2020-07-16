Iconic drag show in Portland will stay open ‘come hell or high water’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An iconic drag show in Portland is one of many local businesses struggling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While many shops and businesses have closed, the owner of Darcelle XV Showplace is determined to keep the show going “come hell or high water”.
Impacted by the pandemic and nights of violence in Portland streets, Walter Cole says he is scraping by right now, one of many in downtown Portland.
Darcelle XV has been an Old Town fixture for more than 50 years, with Cole being the oldest performing female impersonator on the West Coast.
Cole, who goes by the stage name, Darcelle XV, had to close the venue for more than three months because of the governor’s stay-at-home order. He says he was finally able to open his doors again in late June, but can’t draw the same crowds due to physical distancing requirements.
Cole says customers also have to deal with sprawling homeless encampments, which he says haven’t given him any trouble, but can be off-putting for people who aren’t used to seeing them. He says a bigger problem has been the nightly protests downtown, which he says may start peacefully, but inevitably turn violent.
“It's the rioting that is a problem every night,” Cole said. “I mean, people are afraid. And likewise if I had to go into the area where they are.”
Despite business being down, Cole says rumors he might be closing up shop aren’t true. He says he managed to get a PPP loan to keep his staff on payroll.
