Iconic gargoyles stolen from SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve ever been to the neighborhood around Southeast Hawthorne and 22nd Avenue in Portland, chances are you’ve seen two iconic gargoyles at the front of a home with giant pillars.

The two cement gargoyles were a gift from friends to Chelsea Cain and Marc Mohan more than 15 years ago. However, last week, the couple said the gargoyles were taken in the middle of the night.

“Just seeing this like circle of emptiness, like they’ve always been here and I just sat and cried,” Cain said. Cain said the gargoyles were named after the friends who gave them to them, Matt and Kelly Sue. She said they were like pets to them and became staples in the neighborhood.

“There are so many kids who take their first day of school pictures next to our gargoyles, like people come by and celebrate moments with our gargoyles,” she said. “You know right they’re gargoyles, who has them? And why?”

Cain dressed them up for holidays and even had them mask up because of the pandemic.

“If you have a gargoyle and you have to think of a costume for Labor Day, it’s tricky but I was all in, I have a huge container of gargoyle hats and I would do my very best to create a little bit of charisma or moment for the gargoyles but mostly for the people who walk by,” she said.

The gargoyles aren’t just famous in Portland, they’re featured in the graphic novel, Fight Club 2. The couple did file a police report with Portland police.

Cain believes this was not a crime of opportunity either because of the size and weight of the gargoyles.

“In actuality, practically, they’re huge like they were as tall as I am like the size of squatting malamutes and concrete with big wings and each one weighed like 300 pounds at least so it would take a couple of people to take it,” she said. The couple is offering a $100 reward for the gargoyles’ return but are also hoping that they’ll be returned to their home no questions asked.