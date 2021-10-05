Iconic NW Portland restaurant Paley's Place to close after Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After 26 years, an iconic Portland restaurant will be closing it's doors next month.
In a letter, Kimberly and Vitaly Paley announced they would be closing down the restaurant, located at 1204 Northwest 21st Avenue, after their Thanksgiving service.
"We set down roots in Portland 26 years ago, and that time has been filled to the brim with happy memories. What first drew us to the Pacific Northwest was the stunning natural beauty and the overflowing regional bounty, but chief among it all was the generosity and kindness of people like you," the Paley's said in a letter.
The James Beard Award winning chef and his wife moved from New York City to Portland in 1995. Shortly thereafter, they opened Paley's Place, which was instrumental in "ushering in a farm-to-table chapter for Portland's dining landscape," according to the restaurant's website.
The couple said the events over the past year and a half have given them time to reflect on what's most important, and they now plan to retire and spend time together.
"We have been so privileged to work alongside such incredible culinary talent, and to currently be a home to the dreamiest dream team of both front and back of house staff," the couple said. "We feel deep gratitude to you, our community, for your everlasting support and for sharing in the meals that bring us joy. You've given so much to us, and we are thankful to you all."