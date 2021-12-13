PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Peacock Lane, named Portland's Christmas street, is days away from welcoming light-seekers after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Come December 15 at 6 p.m., Peacock Lane will glow from end to end in rainbow hues, each home telling a different story in a holiday-esque fashion.

FOX 12 spoke with several neighbors ahead of the event as they prep for the big day and what it feels like to have the event back in 2021.

“It was a really tough decision to shut down last year. There were tears at most households including my own. Having it back is just a dream. It may sound corny but it's true; we are all so excited," Peacock Lane resident Ted Brockwood said.

Neighbors Deirdre O’Donnell and Matt Lundy were busy setting up their famous, hand-painted, human-sized Star Wars relics, along with their prized peacock light up display honoring the year this event started back in 1929.

“We are so excited. It’s nice; you can see people starting to circulate around the neighborhood and wait for the lights to go on. So, this Wednesday I know the whole lane is really excited about it. We are too! There is a lot of energy you get from having people over here,” said O’Donnell.

Another neighbor, Nate Freeburg, was finishing up his joy-filled display, reminiscing on what it’s been like to be a part of this event for the last nine years. He said it may not be the prettiest light display in Portland, but it means more than just that.

“There’s something about the tradition, the history, and the fact that it’s all just a bunch of neighbors and homeowners doing this on their own time, with their own money, for the community to just carry on the tradition and bring joy back to some people's lives after the crazy year or two years it’s been for them. So, as people come and look at the lights, I would just love to remind people these are just neighbors and how exciting it is that we get to take part in this 80-year tradition."

The 2021 event will come with some changes; there will be no designated pedestrian-only nights. You can still walk on the sidewalk to view the lights, but residents are urging people to drive instead. The cocoa tent will not be present at the event this year for health reasons, so be sure to bring your own.

Peacock Lane's light display will be open from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 15-31.

