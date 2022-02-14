PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oregon is expected to drop significantly in the next month and a half.

That’s why health officials are now saying Oregon residents can expect a lifted mask mandate by March 31.

It marks a promising sign in the pandemic.

"I definitely noticed a decrease but just today I admitted somebody with COVID and had to put them on a breathing tube, so it hasn’t stopped entirely yet," OHSU Resident Physician Arinea Salas said after her shift in the ICU Sunday.

She is hopeful that things will get better in the coming weeks but also fears people are completely letting their guard down now.

"It seems like a lot of people have just completely moved on and I think that’s fair but it’s hard when you’re still having to see it every single day in front of you," she said.

Coming down from the Omicron wave, the number of COVID hospitalizations across Oregon is now below a thousand and expected to drop to pre-Omicron levels around 400 by the end of March.

Salas said she is cautiously optimistic for what’s to come and things are calming down at the hospital.

"I do have that sense. It’s kind of one positive in all of this but it’s still hard, when you see even one person suffering is difficult to see but when you zoom out and look at the grand scheme of things it’s a step in the right direction," Salas said.

She said her hope at this point is that people don’t get too eager to be done with COVID precautions too soon: "We just need to take things a little slow and use caution."