PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)—Hospitals across the state say their intensive care units are at or nearing capacity.
Officials on Friday said there are only 15 intensive care unit beds in the Portland metro region that are open. The state says this is the lowest they've seen since the pandemic began.
OHSU says all four of their ICUs are operating at 90 percent capacity right now and they have limited beds available. The hospital says the current demand for staff is greater than the supply.
Dr. Renee Edwards with OHSU says this is not just a metro area problem—it's like this across the entire state. Edwards adds the risk right now is moving through their surge capacity plans, and they're getting close to overwhelming the hospital.
Dr. Ester Choo, who is also with OHSU, said on Friday that it is heartbreaking to see COVID-19 patients come into the hospital because they are isolated from family members when they need them the most. She said she is pleading with Oregonians to take this virus seriously.
"Many of you cheered and rang bells and put up sings calling us heroes and we are so grateful for that," Choo said. "Right now, we are asking you to be our heroes and to listen to our call for help again. We have the opportunity now to save hundreds if not thousands of Oregon families from these painful goodbyes.”
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a two-week ‘freeze’ across Oregon, limiting or closing businesses and activities statewide, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
With Oregon hospitals saying they are reaching capacity, FOX 12 reached out to the State of Oregon to ask about the temporary hospital that was set up at the fairgrounds in Salem. The state said that was taken down in May.
"Since March, the Oregon Health Authority and regional resource hospitals around the state have developed plans of how they can share capacity and maximize the resources we have available, before such contingency plans become necessary," state officials said. "We need to slow the spread of COVID-19 as much as we can to preserve hospital capacity. That is the best course of action as we evaluate all decisions at the table."
