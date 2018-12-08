Icy conditions were seen in Hood River Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Portland tweeted saying icy conditions are in portions of the Columbia Gorge and Hood River.
They recommend using caution on roads as they may be slick.
Nice little dusting near #HoodRiver to start the winter season! Icy conditions still exist in portions of the Columbia Gorge and Hood River. Use caution, as roads may be slick in the area. #orwx #wawx https://t.co/7ADYkUIpAI— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 8, 2018
According to the NWS, the threat of freezing rain in the Gorge is supposed to go through Sunday afternoon and evening.
FOX 12 spoke with some residents in the area.
"Got studded tires on the Pontiac, and the other one's got all-weather tires on it. I'm not worried about it, I've got chains and all that if I need them," Skamania resident Dennis Moor said.
"We have a...freezing rain can be quite treacherous...snow tires...everyone has em and some type of four wheeler. Pretty standard around here," Stevenson resident Jason Bernt.
FOX 12's weather teams says in the Portland metro area, the rest of Saturday is supposed to be dry with highs in the cool mid-40s.
Rain is expected to return Sunday before noon.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
