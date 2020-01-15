Icy road contributes to crash into utility pole in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Icy road conditions contributed to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Happy Valley on Wednesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Two drivers collided and hit a utility pole on Southeast 152nd Drive north of Highway 212, deputies said. A third driver lost control on the ice.
The road was temporarily closed while law enforcement was on scene. No one was hurt. Portland General Electric responded to assess damage to the utility pole.
Drivers in the area were asked to use alternative routes and use caution.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.