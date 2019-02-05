PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday mornings snow and ice sent cars slipping and sliding across the metro area. First responders and tow truck drivers were kept busy.
With melting snow on the roads and the temperatures expected to dip into the 20’s overnight, the concern is icy roads for the Wednesday morning commute.
Local tow companies said that they are ready to go. Mike Porter, the CEO of Speed’s Towing said Tuesday morning they were busy, but not as busy as past storms that have hit the Portland Metro area.
“Not bad for us,” Porter said. “I think everyone decided because of the snow late night, the roads were very icy, at least when I drove in this morning, I live out in try Gresham area and it was pretty dicey, most people stayed home today.”
He said with a re-freeze expected overnight they will be ready to help when and where they are needed.
"What I would tell you is this evening, it is supposed to freeze over again and any standing water is going to be like an ice rink, and I think the temperatures starts to drop around six/seven o’clock at night. If you don’t have to get on the roads please stay home,” Porter said.
Local body shops said they won’t know the impact of Tuesday mornings icy commute for a few more days. They said it will take insurance adjusters some time before the fixes end up at their shops.
Transportation crews will be out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning looking to try and mitigate any ice that may form in the overnight hours.
