PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For people living in higher elevations or driving through higher elevations Tuesday morning, caution is highly recommended as you may meet some icy roads in the Portland metro area.

While the over night snow fall wasn’t excessive, it was enough to turn wet roads into slick roads come morning.

Overnight into Tuesday, de-icing trucks were on Burnside and PBOT turned on its “carry chains/traction tires” signs on both West Burnside and Southwest Sam Jackson Road.

It’s important to be careful when driving, especially because of black ice. While the pavement may look safe, it’s hard to tell where patches of black ice exist.

PBOT and ODOT de-icing trucks were out all-night Monday into Tuesday preparing the roads for the dangerous conditions. However, rain overnight in some areas may dilute the effectiveness of de-icing.

Driving in upper neighborhood streets could also be an early morning issue for residents to look out for.

Both ODOT and PBOT say, however, they were prepared for the small weather event with enough staffing on hand.

Agencies across the metro area reported crashes Tuesday morning.

Forest Grove Fire reported a non-injury crash on Highway 6 at Gales Creek Road, as well a minor injury crash at Pacific Avenue and Highway 47.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office closed Hillsboro Highway just after 7:30 a.m. due to a crash. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Clackamas Fire crews were busy responding to crashes caused by icy road conditions. One of the crashes occurred on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek. Clackamas Fire said one person was pinned and had to be extricated. No serious injuries were reported.

Clackamas Fire crews have been busy this morning! Firefighters responded to a two car accident on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek. One person was pinned and had to be extricated. There were no serious injuries reported. The roads are icy! Please be cautious! pic.twitter.com/GwkFixCZWz — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 14, 2021

Several school districts have been placed on a two-hour delay due to icy road conditions. For a full list of delays and closures, click here.

