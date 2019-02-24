Idaho man dies after crashing down embankment on I-84 in eastern Ore.

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Idaho man died Sunday morning after hitting a median, swerving across traffic, and crashing down an embankment on Interstate 84, Oregon State Police says.
Domingo Hernandez, 29, of Cadwell, Idaho, was driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager west on the highway just before 6:30 a.m. and crashed near milepost 371, which is near the Oregon/Idaho border.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
State police Sunday morning were assisted by Ontario Fire and Rescue, Treasure Valley Paramedics, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
