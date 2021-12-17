PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash in north Portland on Thursday morning.
Jessie R. Ugelstad, 27, of Portland, and Steven C. Alcorn Jr., 36, of Portland were killed in the crash that took place on North Lombard Street. A man is still recovering from injuries as a result of the crash.
Investigators believe the 2018 Honda Civic the three were traveling in was speeding when the driver lost control. It left the roadway, hit a power pole and several other things, causing the vehicle to spin and flip until it came to rest just west of North Chautauqua Boulevard. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. No arrests have been made.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who has information about the crash at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503 823-2103. Please reference case number 21-349728.
This marks the 64th and 65th traffic fatalities for 2021 in Portland, the most since 71 people died in 1987.