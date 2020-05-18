RIDEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – After being closed for two months, ilani announced that the casino resort in Ridgefield will reopen May 28.
A special blessing and ceremony are planned for 12 p.m. May 28 to mark the reopening. The casino announced temporary closures in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as did Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Spirit Mountain Casino.
Starting at noon May 28, ilani will resume its normal operating hours. The casino will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The reopening plan includes reduced and social distanced seating at all restaurants and lounges, powered off gaming machines to allow for more distance between players, thermal temperature checks that will be required before entering, face masks or coverings for employees and increased numbers of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipe stations for guests and workers.
While not required, guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings.
Additionally, high-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and plexiglass barriers will be installed throughout the property, including at table games.
“We made the difficult decision to suspend operations in support of Governor Inslee’s stay-home order and in the interest of containing the COVID-19 pandemic. We are optimistic that we can help the community maintain its momentum flattening the curve, while implementing enhanced health protocols that safely allow our employees and guests to reconnect with all that ilani has to offer,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, ilani president and general manager.
Chinook Winds previously announced its plan to reopen May 21 with new policies and regulations for the casino.
