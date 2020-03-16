RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – ilani casino will be closed starting at midnight Tuesday for the rest of the month due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement Monday evening, ilani president and general manager Kara Fox-LaRose said the casino will temporarily cease operations starting at midnight for the remainder of the month.
“Despite dedicating additional resources for sanitation efforts and limiting certain aspects of our operations, it is apparent that the correct response to this public health crisis is to do our part in slowing its progression,” Fox-LaRose said.
She says Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open and will introduce full service at the pumps starting on Friday, while offering their full-service deli menu available 24/7.
Fox-LaRose said they will continue to pay salaries and benefits to all team members and that a limited number of employees and management will remain onsite to secure and maintain the facility.
The casino plans to reopen on April 1.
