RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - A crowd gathered outside ilani in Ridgefield Thursday morning to celebrate its reopening.
The casino was temporary closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, officials announced that casino would be reopening on May 28 with safety protocols in place.
Before ilani officially reopened on Thursday, there was a ceremony to celebrate. Members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Drum Group performed and there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
As people walked through the front doors, they were greeted by new safety protocols, including thermal scanning technology and temperature checks.
While not required, guests are encouraged to wear face coverings. Staff will be required to wear face masks.
Nearly half the gaming floor is shut off to help with social distancing and create space between people using slot machines. There will also be plexiglass barriers up on gaming tables.
People in line to visit the casino on Thursday say they agree with the new protocols.
"I think it's important that we adhere to that because we want to reopen," said Dee Memering.
Seating in restaurants at the casino will also be spaced out.
Despite the new restrictions in place, guests in line say they're excited to return.
"Very excited to maybe win some money. That's the point, right?" said Mario Lopez.
While the casino and restaurants inside are open, events like concerts are still canceled for the time being.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
