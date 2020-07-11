RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV)- Ilani Casino Resort in Southwest Washington announced Friday that it will be ban smoking until further notice due to “the increase rate of infection in our region and continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus.”
The smoking ban will go into effect on July 11 at 6:00 a.m.
In light of the ongoing health crisis, the casino continues to do all it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s the right time, and it’s the right thing to do for our team members, our guests, the Cowlitz Tribe and our entire community,” said Cowlitz Tribe Chairman William Iyall. “The health of our members, and indeed that of everyone who is a guest of our homeland, is our first concern.”
“ilani moved early to voluntarily become 100 percent mask-mandatory prior to the state mandate, and now, the right next step is to create a smoke-free environment that is healthy and welcoming for all,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, ilani president and general manager. “For our team members and our guests, whose wellbeing is our first priority, we are passionate about making ilani a hospitable place to work and visit for gaming, entertainment, dining and more.”
Iyall said enforcing the mask policy in “a smoking environment is difficult, but ultimately we are concerned about the health of our team and our guests. When we looked at the issue through the lens of protecting the health of our community during this difficult time, there really was no other choice.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
