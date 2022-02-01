MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man from Illinois died on Mount Hood after losing control while skiing this past weekend.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office told FOX 12 that Michael Snell was skiing at around 9 a.m. on Sunday in the Four Bowl area at Mt. Hood Meadows. The sheriff's office reported Snell was skiing at a high speed when he crashed into a tree.

Snell was taken to Mt. Hood Meadows medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details have been released by the sheriff's office or Mt. Hood Meadows.