WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A local mother is asking for help to find her teenage daughter who was last seen on Friday.
Emmeline Tesch, 16, was last seen early Friday afternoon in the area of the Washington Park MAX stop, near the Oregon Zoo.
Her mother, Jane Kleist-Tesch, says she hasn't been seen since.
"If we don't get to her soon, I fear for the worse. It's just so important to find her right away," Jane said.
Jane says Emmeline was reading at Ridgewood View Park then got onto a MAX train at the Sunset Transit Center at around 12:45 p.m. Emmeline got off at Washington Park, where she began walking towards Highway 26.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released photos of Emmeline getting off the MAX train
Jane believes Emmeline is somewhere in Washington Park.
"We are worried that she may have become very weak, with her medical condition and just maybe laid down in a sheltered area, like even under brush, by bushes, or shade or trees - places that people aren't going to normally run across her," Jane told FOX 12. "I'm feeling overwhelmed, I'm feeling desperate to find my daughter. Time is of the essence where we need to try to find her quickly."
Jane says she's frustrated with law enforcement and wants a search and rescue team on the ground looking for her daughter.
FOX 12 spoke with a Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson who says without a concrete location, they can't conduct a search. The spokesperson said Emmeline is now listed in the law enforcement database as missing and hopes someone will recognize her.
Have you seen Emmeline Tesch? Her mother tells us she was last seen Friday afternoon, leaving the MAX train at the Washington Park stop, near the Oregon Zoo. We’ll have the latest on the search for her on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/FgdO69ZQia— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 27, 2020
Emmeline was wearing all black when she was last seen and was carrying a lavender backpack. She has brown hair, blue eyes, stand about 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a thin build.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.
