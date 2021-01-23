PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s new vaccination timeline puts teachers and educators up next on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and bumps those who are elderly down on the list by two weeks or more.
“I’m not super happy,” Liza Sibley, a senior, said. “I understand the desire to get kids back in school but since the kids aren’t going to be vaccinated and they probably aren’t going to be vaccinated, you’re going to end up bringing COVID home to parents and grandparents.”
Sibley said she understands the push to get kids back into classrooms but thinks this plan is short-sighted.
“If the goal is getting kids back in school, that’s different than protecting the most-vulnerable, you know, is this a safety issue or a political power issue?” she asked.
Janet Motter has been teaching for 30 years. She said it’s important to get teacher vaccinated but said the elderly should also remain a priority.
“I do feel the need to get myself vaccinated because I’ve been working in-person with children this week,” Motter, third grade teacher at St. Cecilia Catholic School, said. “But at the same time feel we do need to vaccinate our seniors as well.”
She said she doesn’t want the elderly to feel abandoned and said her father is elderly and wants him vaccinated as soon as possible.
“We need to honor them and the lives that they have lived and to do our best to try to keep them safe as well,” Motter said.
Governor Kate Brown released a statement defending her decision saying in part, “If we were to vaccinate every Oregon senior first, the harsh reality is that many of our educators would not get vaccinated this school year — and Oregon kids would continue to suffer. If we were to reverse that, and prioritize the needs of Oregon kids, it puts a two-week delay on beginning vaccinations for seniors who live independently.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s timeline, educators are eligible for vaccination beginning on Jan. 25. However, Motter said she hasn’t received any information on how distribution is going to work.
“We have heard nothing yet,” she said. “And so that’s my only concern is the logistics of first signing up and then getting yourself down to what might be the Oregon Convention Center you know in a manner which doesn’t impact my workday because I can’t just pick up and leave when there’s children in the classroom.”
