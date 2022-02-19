PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This June marks 12 years of searching for Kyron Horman.

"He has this laugh that, when you hear it, you laugh with him. He's just, he's my other half," said Desiree Young, Horman's mom.

Young said it feels like no time has passed at all.

"12 years to not have your son who's a piece of you, it's hard to function every day," she said.

On June 4, 2010, Kyron's then stepmom, Terri Horman, took Kyron to a science fair at Skyline Elementary School. He was never seen again.

Terri Horman has never been named a suspect in the case.

Young wants Horman to speak up about that day.

"After 12 years, I'm done with the silence," Young said.

Oregon man convicted of murder is resentenced and to be released OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three decades after an Oregon man was dealt a life sentence for a murder he committed as a 16-year-old, he …

Fast forward to Saturday, more than a dozen people showed up to rally around Young in front of District Attorney Mike Schmidt's office, hoping to bring more attention to this case.

"[We're] asking law enforcement and specifically the DA's office to give us a taskforce again. We had one at the beginning of the case," Young said. "If we can get a taskforce together and have them use a checklist and a structure for a no body case, we can do and prepare our case for the worst-case scenario. If we find Kyron and we can bring him home, great. But we will be ready to move forward."

Young's older son is getting married this year and she said one of the most heartbreaking part about all of this, is the fact that Kyron is missing out on these milestones.

"I know that he would be in the wedding and it just, those are the things that makes it so hard," she said. "Life keeps going and I'm stuck at June 4, 2010. I haven't moved past that. Kyron's still 7 to me."

She asks that the community call on District Attorney Mike Schmidt to act on this case.

FOX 12 reached out to DA Mike Schmidt about Kyron Horman's case. He sent this statement:

"My heart goes out to Kyron’s family and the dedicated and compassionate community they have built around his disappearance. Their presence at the courthouse this coming Saturday and their use of social media to amplify Kyron’s disappearance as well as moments of his life which they hold dear is both admirable and speaks to the gravity of his absence. To date, this case is open, and we remain committed to investigating new facts and evidence should either surface."