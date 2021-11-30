'I'm tired of seeing dead bodies': PPB says traffic-related deaths reach 30-year high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says they've seen a spike of deadly crashes and believe police staffing and the city's homeless crisis may have something to do with it.

In a news conference on Tuesday morning, Sergeant Ty Engstrom says there have been 62 traffic-related deaths in Portland this year. Engstrom says it's the highest those numbers have been in three decades.

"It's definitely going to get worse before it gets better," said Engstrom, who works with the Traffic Division.

Engstrom says there is a correlation between the high number of traffic-related deaths and the low staffing numbers at the bureau.

"At the beginning of 2021, staffing levels at the Portland bureau were so low, they had to dismantle almost the entire Traffic Division. So I am the only full-time motor unit in the entire Portland Police Bureau," Engstrom said.

The city's retire-rehire program aims to address the staffing shortage at the bureau. But Engstrom says that it's hard to say if rehired officers will be assigned to the Traffic Division specifically.

"There is a chance we may be able to bring back some of those traffic officers, but whether they will be full-time traffic officers or put back into the precinct but allowed to have their motorcycle for extracurricular enforcement remains to be seen," he said.

Engstrom says the homeless crisis in Portland has also contributed to the spike in deadly crashes, specifically ones involving pedestrians. Police says there have been 26 traffic-related deaths involving pedestrians in 2021 - a 49-year high.

"A fair number of those involved, especially in pedestrian fatalities, have been in the homeless population," Engstrom said. "Some of them were impaired, some of them it's the nature of where their camp is."

Engstrom says with no concrete resolve to police staffing of the homeless crisis, police need the community to be vigilant on the roads by reducing their speed - a factor he says he has played in to many deadly crashes.

"I'm tired of seeing dead bodies. It's hard to see, it takes its toll on you," said Engstrom. "I'm happy to do it to help those families get a good quality investigation. I would not complain one bit if we had less fatalities on the roadways."

Police say there have been around 7,000 hit-and-runs reported this year. Because of low-staffing, police say they have not been able to investigate all of those crashes.