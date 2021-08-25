Immunocompromised start receiving COVID-19 booster shots

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people who are immunocompromised and many are starting to get their third dose.
“The benefits for me to getting the shot way outweighed all of the risks to getting my shot just because I am immune compromised and I take an immune suppressant but I also have other medical conditions, I’m unable to eat orally so my body is already taxed pretty hard,” Amy Gonzales said.
Gonzales is 44 and lives in Vancouver and is immunocompromised. She said the side effects for this third shot of Pfizer were similar to the first two.
“Body aches, a bit of a headache and a low grade fever,” she said. “My first two I never got a sore arm really but this last one it had definitely felt like I had gotten punched in the arm.”
Gonzales got her first two doses at the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. Mass vaccination sites are now closed so this time Gonzales booked her appointment at Walgreens.
“I just made the appointment and they didn’t really have the option for the third vaccine but I just let them know when I came in that I was getting my third and they handed me a piece of paper that verified that I was qualified to get the third,” Gonzales said.
“I gave them my vaccination card, they added the third sticker to there and I was good to go.” She said this third shot makes her feel more protected against the virus.
“If I catch it, I will get sick and so limiting my risks for getting how sick I may get it I may not get it but bringing the risk level down,” she said.
U.S. health officials said they expect to offer booster shots for all vaccinated Americans starting the week of September 20th.
(1) comment
According to well qualified researchers, recipients of the jab and boosters ARE the new immunocompromised as their resistance will be down 35% after receiving both jabs. And if they get a flu shot or any other such shot, they will DIE.
Of course this will called the new whatever variant-of-the-week to hide these facts and keep us under their restrictive thumb; variants there are NO tests for...just the false narratives of the vaxxers and maskers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.