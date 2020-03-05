PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 outbreak will likely have an impact on the travel industry. Across the world, flights have been canceled and some airlines are have put a temporary halt on flying to certain countries.
The International Air Transport Associations says the airline industry could see revenue losses between $63 and $113 billion dollars this year due to COVID-19. The IATA says airlines share prices have fallen nearly 25 percent since the outbreak began.
At Portland International Airport, the daily Delta flight from PDX to Tokyo/Narita Japan has been reduced to just three days a week.
Delta has changed their daily flight from PDX to Tokyo/Narita to just three days a week because of #COVID19 United is also making changes to flight schedules. Check you airline before traveling. pic.twitter.com/XjxGJFUC8B— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 6, 2020
The airline says beginning March 7 for U.S. departures to Japan and March 8 for Japan departures to the U.S., the airline will operate the new schedule. The change will last through at least April 30.
According to the Port of Portland, United has also announced they would be making some changes to flight schedules.
“Travelers are just encouraged to check with the airlines because sometimes, it is not just the destination, sometimes, they just went from three flights down to two, or two down to one, or something like that,” Kama Simonds, a port spokesperson,said. “So, really, it is best to check in with your airline if you are wondering what changes might be in the works if you have tickets booked in the next couple weeks.”
To try and mitigate some of those losses, airline prices have dropped to some destinations.
You can find flights from Portland to Denver for as low as $51 round trip, flights to San Diego for $135 round trip, and if you are wanting to head to Honolulu in the next few weeks, there are deals as low as $99 one way.
Most carriers have made changes to their flight change and cancellation policies because of the virus. Most airlines are waiving or discounting the fee for the next few weeks. Check with your airline if in a change is needed.
