POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews say a pellet stove that was improperly installed caused a fire in Polk County on Sunday.
At about 4 p.m., firefighters with the Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts responded to a potential chimney fire on Pioneer Road, outside of Dallas.
When crews arrived, they found a small fire under a pellet stove. They say the fire was caused by the pellet stove having been improperly installed.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the scene before 5 p.m. They say there was very little damage.
Firefighters want to remind people to only use heating equipment and appliances that have been properly installed and maintained.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
