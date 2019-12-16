PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new study is calling into question the quality of water on board the country's biggest airlines.
The study, put together by a researcher at Hunter College's NYC Food Policy Center, found E. coli and coliform bacteria in many major airlines' water, specifically the water used in restrooms, and the water used to make coffee and tea during flights.
Over the course of seven years, researchers pulled data from the EPA and ranked the airlines' water quality on a scale of one to five, with one being the lowest quality.
Of the airlines flying out of Portland International Airport, Alaska Airlines scored the highest, with a 3.3 out of five.
Hawaiian Arilines was next, with a 3.1, followed by Southwest (2.4), Delta (1.6), American (1.5), and United (1.2).
The two airlines that scored the lowest were Spirit Airlines and JetBlue. Both airlines received a one out of five.
Asked to comment on the poor scores, a JetBlue spokesperson said the study doesn't fairly reflect the airline's commitment to water quality.
"The study looks back to 2012, but over the past 3 years, JetBlue has worked to achieve water quality that has produced few violations under the latest EPA Aircraft Drinking Water Rule regulations," said Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesman.
Spirit Airlines also weighed in on the study.
“We have a robust safety program complaint with Airbus Guidance and EPA Aircraft Drinking Water Regulation Specification to ensure the quality of the water in our planes,” said Erik Hafmeyer, a spokesman for the airline.
The study recommends passengers don't drink any water on board airplanes that isn't in a sealed bottle, and that passengers avoid drinking coffee and tea on board.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.