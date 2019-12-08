MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men are in custody after Multnomah County deputies say a driver rammed two patrol cars and led them on a high-speed chase Saturday morning.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:15 a.m., a deputy performed a traffic stop on a silver Kia Spectra near the intersection of Northeast 181st Avenue and Pacific Street.
Deputies say the driver did not stop and a momentary pursuit ensued. They quickly terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
The driver, 30-year-old Shane Michael Freda, continued northbound on Northeast 181st Avenue toward Interstate 84.
Deputies say he dropped off his passenger, 40-year-old Ernest Matthew Birney, before turning east onto the freeway.
Freda continued eastbound on I-84 and exited at Northeast 238th Avenue, according to deputies. Deputies temporarily lost sight of Freda, who was traveling at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, deputies spotted Freda parked in a lot near Northeast 201st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.
Deputies tried to block him from exiting the lot, and that’s when they say he rammed two patrol cars, causing damage to both vehicles.
Deputies then followed Freda eastbound on I-84 but again terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
They alerted Oregon State Police troopers, who used spike strips to stop Freda’s car just east of Cascade Locks.
Troopers found Freda hiding in the woods not far from the freeway and took him into custody.
When deputies returned to the lot where Freda had been parked, they recovered an assault rifle and three loaded magazines.
Deputies say Freda was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and will be booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony elude, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief. Birney will be booked on a warrant.
No deputies were injured in the pursuit.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.