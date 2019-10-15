1 in custody after police chase involving stolen truck on I-205 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a police chase on Interstate 205, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The chase involved a stolen pickup and ended on the on-ramp to northbound I-205 near Sunnybrook Boulevard, according to deputies.
No other details were released, including where the chase started or if anyone was hurt.
Deputies did not immediately identify the driver and did not say what charges he may be facing.
