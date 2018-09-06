VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Evergreen School District has canceled school for the eighth day as the district and teachers on strike haven’t come to an agreement.
School is cancelled for Friday, Sept. 7.
This is having a ripple effect on families and students in southwest Washington. This is not only a setback for excited students who want to go back to school, but it’s also a financial hit for families.
Three of Nancy Fruto’s children are in the Evergreen School District.
She says since the teachers went on strike, it’s been a madhouse at their apartment complex. And what school would supplement as meals for her kids is now costing more at home.
“It's more food and more childcare, and our children are really desperate to go back because I think they're getting stressed out being at home,” Fruto said.
She says her son, who is going into first grade at Endeavor Elementary, is spending a lot of time on his bike, but school will keep him and many other kids occupied.
“Our kids would be coming home happy from school, talking about teachers, talking about recess and homework,” Fruto said.
For some older students, there are different concerns.
Dalton Jones is a senior at Evergreen High School. He’s worrying about graduation, credits and the days passing by that he’s not in a classroom.
“At this point, I'm eager to go back into school," Jones said. "And I'm kind of nervous about sports, too, because my sport starts in November and I just hope it doesn't interfere with everything."
The avid wrestler says he supports his teachers in their fight for higher wages, but school is what keeps him engaged both in learning and socializing with friends.
“When I go to school, I actually have things to do, things to keep me occupied, but when I sit at home every day, I just feel like I'm wasting my life away,” Jones said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
