In the last couple of days before Thanksgiving, health officials are issuing a final plea: they're asking people to stay home for Thanksgiving or risk overwhelming the Portland-area healthcare system.
This isn't just a concern for anyone who might become sick with COVID-19—this could affect anyone who needs medical care at all for any reason.
As far as hospital space in the Portland metro region, right now, more than 80 percent of ICU beds are full, and more than 90 percent of non-ICU beds are full. With just a few days until Thanksgiving, the tri-county area health officers are pleading for a safe holiday, asking families only to celebrate with those they live with and to follow guidelines on masks and social distancing.
If residents do not, they can expect to see rising cases of COVID-19 two to three weeks from now, as we've seen after other holidays, according to health officials.
"An increase two to three weeks from now would land us in an extremely difficult position across the metro region as far as hospital beds, emergency response times, and just generally our ability to manage and stop this virus," Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer, said.
Health officials are concerned about hospital capacity and staffing limitations. Doctors in the Portland metro area say that becomes a concern for anyone who needs care—not just COVID-19 patients.
"It means that if you require emergency care, that care could be delayed," Ritu Sahni, Washington County EMS medical director, said. "It means that if you go the emergency department, that you would be waiting longer."
Doctors say it could impact response times from EMTs and their ability to get people to the hospital. They say in a worst case scenario, it could mean care isn't available.
Hospitals are monitoring the situation daily. Doctors say everyone has to do their part to avoid spreading the virus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
