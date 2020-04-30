In-home care in Portland metro area service will walk older adults’ dogs, deliver groceries for free

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon in-home care service is offering a new way to help older adults in the Portland metro area get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwell Care says it will now deliver older adult’s groceries and walk their dogs for free.
According to health officials, older adults are at the highest risk for COVID-19 and are urged to stay home. Dwell Care says it hopes the new service will make their lives a lot easier.
“This is absolutely free, we kind of realized as soon as this COVID thing happened, you know, that the people most vulnerable are our people, older adults in the Portland area,” Slavic Stasyuk, founder, said.
In addition to free grocery delivery and 15 minutes of free dog walking, Dwell Care also does free pharmacy pickup.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.