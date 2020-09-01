In letter to Wheeler, Acting DHS Sec. Wolf calls Portland ‘the epicenter of crime and chaos'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A federal official and highly vocal critic of Portland has written a letter to the city’s mayor about the ongoing riots.
Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, wrote the open letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday.
His letter, Wolf states, was written at the request of Pres. Donald Trump after Wheeler wrote an open letter to Trump. Wheeler’s letter was released Friday. In it, he denies Trump’s frequent offer to send federal officers to Portland. In short, Wheeler says “No thanks” and “Stay away, please.”
Wheeler’s full letter to Trump can be read here.
Wolf writes that Wheeler has “failed” at stopping looting, arson and vandalism in Portland, arguing Wheeler’s “inaction has fostered an environment that has fueled senseless violence and destruction night after night.”
“For more than three months, Portland has become the epicenter of crime and chaos, with rioters attacking government buildings with the intention of burning them to the ground,” Wolf states.
He goes on to say “Due to a lack of action throughout the summer, Portland and its law-abiding residents continue to suffer from large-scale looting, arson, and vandalism—even killing. Businesses remain shuttered and Portlanders are held hostage by the daily violence that has gripped the city with no end in sight.”
In his reference to killing, Wolf is likely pointing to the deadly shooting that happened in downtown Portland Saturday. The victim, identified as Aaron J. Danielson, was shot in the chest and died. Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made in the shooting.
In his letter, Wolf urges Wheeler to do two things:
- To work with the District Attorney of Multnomah County Mike Schmidt and reverse Schmidt’s stance on not prosecuting certain crimes committed during protests.
- To request federal assistance “to restore law and order” in the city.
Wolf’s full letter to Wheeler can be read here.
Wolf has been very critical of the ongoing violence in Portland, tweeting about the city’s unrest regularly. Trump has also frequently tweeted about Portland and Wheeler.
Wolf visited the city back in mid-July, while federal officers sent by Trump provided a heightened law enforcement presence at the downtown federal courthouse. Clashes between federal officers and protesters went on for weeks.
Last Tuesday, Trump tweeted his intent to appoint Wolf to the role of DHS secretary permanently.
A month earlier, more than a dozen members of Congress including two Oregon representatives, called for Wolf’s resignation.
Ted has failed all aspects of his position as both police commissioner and mayor. When will Ted accept personal responsibility and fix the problems he has allowed to manifest? All I hear is the blame game from Ted, and I'm left here wondering; "Is a man as immature as this really in a position that is designed to serve and protect citizens?" Paging Ted Wheeler, "Wake up and smell the Folgers!"
'In letter to Wheeler, Acting DHS Sec. Wolf calls Portland 'the epicenter of crime and chaos' A start would be to oust Spineless Ted, his accomplice Jo Ann " I hate the police and everything about them" Hardesty and the Multnomah County DA. Get someone in there who would uphold the law and prosecute the nightly rioters and lawbreakers to the fullest extent of the law.
Let the thugs rush into his apartment and he'll be begging for the national guard.
