PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In a different world, the Trail Blazers would have played in Boston on Friday night during their final extended road trip of the regular season.
Unfortunately, that's not the case.
Blazer employees at the Moda Center will be paid for the games lost what the NBA may wind up doing with the rest of the season remains in flux.
Working in an essential field like informative radio is keeping Mark Mason’s time and mind occupied without that escape to his night job in the Rose Quarter.
"When I sit down at my desk and my little thing pops up, 'tonight we should be playing Memphis or tonight we should be playing the Warriors,' then it gets me,” he said. “I should be somewhere else doing this.”
For 24-seasons Mason has been the in-arena voice and in your face in rip city as the public announcer at the Moda Center.
"I try not to take it for granted and I try to make every game like the first game,” he said. “That's just a mental thing but the people I work with, all of the time, you don't know how fun it is.”
Mason’s day job can be a kick too. It's on news radio 1190 KEX where you'll find him on the dial and in the air from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
"We try and keep it on the lighter side. So far, we have kept our sense of humor about this. There are some people who are more distressed about it and I have to be sensitive to that too,” he said. “So, I will try and put things in my show for them as well and I have gotten some good feedback. I have gotten some bad feedback.”
They call that, the business and of course, he’s never judged at home.
"I am kind of enjoying the time at home. People are kind of reconnecting,” he said. “Not that my wife and I weren't reconnecting, but we sit there, and chat more than we ever have, it's fun. All of a sudden, I realize, "hmm, there is a reason I fell in love with her."
And there's a reason why people have fallen in love with him.
"Rip City, are you ready for your Portland Trail Blazers?!" Mason said.
Blazers win, Blazers win. Will sound so good the next time we see Mason behind the mic at Moda.
