PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A staple in downtown Portland will be closing its doors Wednesday for a "day of individual action and reflection" after Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Powell's Books announced on social media that all three locations would not be opening their doors Wednesday. In the post, the bookstore the closure was "in recognition of this moment in history and in memory of George Floyd."
FOX 12 spoke with Portlanders on Tuesday who said they're relieved by the jury's decision, but say this is just the start and more needs to be done in the fight for racial justice and for police reform.
“It’s the tip of the tip of the iceberg. This is, again, one case, that had a lot of visibility. I mean, I think it took every chant, every yell, every person that took the streets to get an indictment and a conviction,” said William Igbokway.
Local faith leaders agree, saying they're determined to keep the fight alive.
"This is an opportunity for our nation to make that transformation to end police brutality. To end the use of unjust force and deadly force against Black bodies and brown bodies and the mentally ill," said Reverend Dr. LeRoy Haynes, with Allen Temple CME Church.
Powell's Books will return to its normal hours on Thursday. The bookstore says any employee who was scheduled to work Wednesday will still be paid.
Mirror mirror on the wall who is the “wokest” business of them all
What trash Powel books has become. He was a criminal not a hero. Pull you heads out Powel books and Coyote12.
I never go to this garbage business anyway. Any excuse for a liberal to not work.
Powell's, what a sewer. Maybe their pot-addled folks will forget to reopen. :)
