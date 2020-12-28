BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – In-N-Out Burger has some new plans and they involve setting up a new location in Beaverton.
The proposed location is along busy Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Highway 217 and next to a Chick-fil-A.
In-N-Out held an information session Tuesday to answer questions people may have about the restaurant and traffic flow.
The concerns over traffic were echoed by people FOX 12 spoke to.
"I love In-N-Out,” one man said. “The only concern is the traffic that's gonna be here but i think the good outweighs the bad and i'd look forward to it if we got one here.”
In-N-Out says it has a plan.
It says areas zoned for commercial users is usually best for high-traffic and says it's working on a report to send to Washington County, the city of Beaverton and ODOT to address those concerns.
Existing plans for the In-N-Out include a 20 car length drive through and large outdoor covered patio.
