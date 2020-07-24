In-N-Out releases renderings of proposed Tualatin restaurant, eyes additional metro-area cities

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - In-N-Out is eyeing Tualatin for its next Oregon restaurants, but the burger business might not stop there.
In-N-Out has released plans and renderings for a Tualatin location at the former site of the Village Inn Restaurant near Bridgeport Village.
The renderings show the proposed In-N-Out surrounded by Lower Boones Ferry Road, Jean Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue. It would feature 51 parking spaces and a drive-thru area of 23 car lengths.
Nothing is official regarding the development of the Tualatin location, but an In-N-Out spokesperson confirmed the company is also looking at additional locations in the Portland metro area, including Beaverton, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Oregon City and Vancouver.
In-N-Out opened a restaurant in Keizer to long lines of customers in December 2019.
In-N-Out previously opened in Grants Pass in 2015 and Medford in 2017.
