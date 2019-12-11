KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The hours are ticking down to the grand opening of the much anticipated In-n-Out in Keizer. For weeks the California based restaurant, the city and ODOT have been working on a traffic plan for the big day.
“So far the customers in Oregon have been telling us how much they love us so we are just excited to be able to open another location,” In-n-Out Regional Manager Kevin McCoy said.
All involved feel they have a pretty good system worked out but anticipate it could take nearly two hours to get through the line.
Wednesday, ODOT put out reader boards along I-5. They will be used to warn drivers of any congestion ahead at the Chemawa Road exits. The transportation agency also had crews put out “no parking” signs along the freeway and on the off ramps.
They are asking drivers who are just traveling through Salem to be sure to stay in the left lane. A spokesperson for ODOT said they have asked the city of Keizer to adjust the timing of the lights off the freeway to help with the expected heavy traffic.
Once inside Keizer Station, the city and In-n-Out have put together a winding path that will go through the Volcanoes Stadium parking lot.
Drivers who plan to go to In-n-Out are advised to enter Keizer Station from Keizer Station Blvd.
“We don’t know for sure how busy it is going to be, you know, we hope it will be a nice busy day but we won’t know until we get our doors open,” McCoy said.
