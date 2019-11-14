In-N-Out targeting for mid-December opening for Keizer location

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – The In-N-Out Burger location in Keizer is getting closer to its grand opening.
FOX 12 reached out Thursday and learned they are targeting to open sometime in mid-December.
They say it’s too early right now for a specific opening date.
The Keizer Station location is the third In-N-Out location in Oregon.
The other two are in Grants Pass and Medford.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
