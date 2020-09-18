In past 3 months, shootings have skyrocketed in Portland, with 4 reported on Thursday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the past three months, shootings in Portland have skyrocketed.
On Thursday, there were four reported shootings, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Detectives say no one has died as a result of Thursday's investigations.
FOX 12 on Friday asked law enforcement if the relative peace police have seen in regards to protests has anything to do with an increase in shootings. Officers said they're not sure what impact it's had, but it's no secret that shootings and homicides have been increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first shooting on Thursday occurred in the Foster-Powell neighborhood in Portland just before 3 p.m. The second occurred after 4 p.m. in the Parkrose neighborhood. The third and fourth happened around 9 p.m. about seven miles from each other in north Portland.
Police say the first shooting around 3 p.m. was heard by an officer in the area. The gunshots, investigators discovered, were coming from people firing at each other from two separate cars. Both drivers took off after the shooting, with police later finding two people involved in the incident and detaining them. One suffered minor injuries due to gunfire.
About an hour later, police said someone was shot in the parking lot of a hotel off Northeast Sandy Boulevard. That person is going to be okay, law enforcement said.
Then, around 9:15 p.m., police said a person was shot and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries off Northeast Marine Drive near the Costco. Police do not believe this was related to a street racing event. About 20 minutes later, investigators said 911 callers reported shots fired near Northeast Grand and Wygant Street. Police said the only victim they are aware of was someone who suffered a gunshot wound to their forearm.
In at least three of the shootings, a suspect is still outstanding. Police ask anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them.
(1) comment
Amazing what happens when you have 50 officers retire and others leave and can't hire anyone because they can't pass the criminal background/Drug requirements .. add to that the Nightly Violent Riots for 3+ months and the removal of the Gang task force ....
